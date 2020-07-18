Report: Everton interested in Salvatore Sirigu

According to Calciomercato, Everton are interested in signing Salvatore Sirigu from Torino in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that the Toffees have asked about the possibility of securing the services of the Italy international goalkeeper.





However, according to the report, Napoli also want to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper this summer.

Good signing for Everton?

Sirigu is a very experienced goalkeeper who has a wealth of experience, and he would be a brilliant signing for Everton.

The Toffees do need a capable player between the posts, with Jordan Pickford struggling on occasions.

Pickford is a very good goalkeeper, but the former Sunderland star has made mistakes from time to time.

The England international goalkeeper needs competition and needs to be pushed, and Sirigu would do just that.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti worked with Sirigu at PSG, and the Merseyside outfit’s reported interest in the 33-year-old does make sense.

The Toffees will be aiming to challenge for the Europa League places in the Premier League table next season.

According to WhoScored, Sirigu has made 33 appearances in Serie A for Torino this season, and played six times in the Europa League and twice in the Coppa Italia.