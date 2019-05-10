Report: Everton interested in OGC Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze

According to RMC, Everton have taken interest in OGC Nice defensive midfielder Adrien Tameze ahead of the summer transfer window following his impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side this term.
The side’s manager Patrick Vieira has been impressed with the Cameroonian thus far, handing him 31 starts out of 34 league appearances – the most in Nice.
Everton could lose Idrissa Gueye to suitors this summer following Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the Senegalese in January, and with manager Marco Silva and Director of Football Marcel Brands making signing young players top priority, a move for Tameze could be on the cards.
The midfield powerhouse has two years left on his deal and has also caught the eyes of Serie A side Atalanta, so he isn’t expected to be short of suitors this summer.
Tameze is said to be open to the idea of playing in the English top-flight and was on Watford’s radar last summer.
Despite primarily being a blocking midfielder, the Nice star also excels in the final third and has provided three league assists this term.
Everton could do with such quality player, and he could be the perfect long-term replacement for the 29-year-old Gueye.