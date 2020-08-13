Report: Everton interested in Joel Piroe

Everton are interested in signing Joel Piroe from PSV in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.

The report has claimed of interest in the young forward from Italian giants Juventus as well as Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren.





PSV want to send the Netherlands Under-20 international forward out on loan for next season, and St. Mirren are in the running, according to the report.

The report had added that St. Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has made his pitch to PSV and is hopeful of bringing the youngster to his club int he summer transfer window on a loan deal.

Missing out?

Everton are a big and established club in the Premier League, but it is unlikely that Piroe will get much playing time at Goodison Park next season.

PSV will want to send the young forward to a club next season on loan where he will stand a good chance of playing regular first-team football, and St. Mirren do appear to be the best option among the clubs mentioned in the report.

St. Mirren are an ambitious and established club in the Scottish Premiership, and Goodwin is a very good manager.