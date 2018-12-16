Report: Everton interested in Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to reports from The Mirror (16/12/2018, page 65), Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is feeling unsettled at Fulham following the departure of Slavisa Jokanovic.
Fulham signed Mitrovic permanently in the summer transfer window when they paid £20 million for him. He has been in tremendous form this season, scoring seven goals in the Premier League already for the struggling Cottagers.
He has also scored six goals for his country in the UEFA Nations League, and certainly his situation has reportedly placed a number of leading clubs on the transfer alert.
Mitrovic felt that playing under Jokanovic revitalised his game. Although Claudio Ranieri has praised him highly, he feels Fulham isn’t the same place without his mentor.
The report claims that Premier League duo Everton and Chelsea are keen admirers of his talent and are hardening up their interest.
Everton should look to sign a top class striker in January. Cenk Tosun has cut a frustrating figure this season, while young Calvert-Lewin has only managed three goals to his name.