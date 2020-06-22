Report: Everton interested in Dominik Szoboszlai

According to TuttoJuve, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan, Hertha Berlin, Sevilla and Valencia are also interested in securing the services of the Hungary international.





The report has added that two other clubs from the Premier League want the 19-year-old central midfielder, who is valued at €30 million (£27.09 million).

Stats

According to Whoscored, Szoboszlai made six appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga for Salzburg this season, scoring four goals in the process.

The teenager also provided one assist in two Europa League games, scoring one goal in five Champions League games, and scored twice in four cup ties this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Everton?

Szoboszlai is a very talented and promising young midfielder who will get better in the coming years.

The Hungary international has done well at Salsburg so far, and he is ready to make the move to a bigger club.

While the teenager will be a very good long-term signing for the Toffees, with the likes of Juventus and Napoli also interested in him, the Merseyside outfit have their work cut out.