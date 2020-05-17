Report: Everton interested in Denis Bouanga

According to The Mirror, Everton are interested in signing Denis Bouanga from Saint-Etienne in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 25-year-old winger is rated at £8 million by his French club Saint-Etienne.

The report has quoted the Ligue 1 outfit’s manager Claude Puel as admitting that he will have to sell the Gabon international this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic hurting the club economically.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bouanga made 23 starts and three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in the process.

The winger made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the French club this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Gabon international made 29 starts and six substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Nimes, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Bouanga is a good winger who would be smart signing for Everton at the relatively low price of £8 million.

Idolising Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bouanga are different players, with the former a striker and the latter a winger.

However, the Saint-Etienne star is in awe of his Gabon international teammate, and considers him his “idol”.

Bouanga told Saint-Etienne’s official website about Aubameyang in December 2019, as translated by Goal.com: “The first time we met, I wondered if he knew me.

“For me, it was like an idol, but I didn’t know if he had ever heard of me. Not only did he welcome me, he even asked me to come with him.

“His career is incredible. He went through difficult times but when you see his career, you can only be admiring.”