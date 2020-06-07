Report: Everton interested in Andrea Belotti

According to the print edition of La Repubblica (June 7, 2020), as relayed by Football Italia, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Andrea Belotti from Torino in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the release clause of €100 million (£89.15 million) is for clubs outside of Italy, while Torino are looking for at least €50 million (£44.58 million) in transfer fees for Belotti.

Napoli, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 26-year-old striker, while Fiorentina have made an offer of €40 million (£35.66 million), according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Belotti has made 22 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Torino so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 26-year-old Italy international striker scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 37 league matches, according to WhoScored.

In 2017-18, the striker scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 32 Serie A games, while in 2016-17, he scored 26 goals and provided seven assists in the league and scored 12 goals and provided four assists in the league for Torino in 2015-16, according to WhoScored.

Everton do need to sign a proven goalscorer this summer, and Belotti would be a good signing for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.