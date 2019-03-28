Report: Everton interested in £26million-rated AS Roma striker Patrik Schick

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Everton have registered interest in landing AS Roma striker Patrik Schick ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Toffees have struggled to get a quality hitman since Romelu Lukaku was sold to Manchester United in the summer of 2017, and are hoping the £26million-rated Czech can help solve their striking shortcomings.
Schick has just five goals and two assists in 27 games for the Serie A giants this term, but remains highly-rated and could be a fine signing for Marco Silva’s side.
While the 23-year-old is under contract at Rome until 2022, he could be allowed to leave on loan with option to buy, and Everton could be delighted with such a deal.
Silva has deployed Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun in the striking role this term, but none has performed impressively well on a consistent basis, and getting another striker will surely be top of the Portuguese’s shopping list in the summer transfer market.
Once touted the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Schick hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since scoring 11 league goals in 32 appearances for Sampdoria in the 2016-17 campaign, but he remains a huge talent and potential, and Everton gambling on him this summer could turn out good.