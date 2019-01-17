Report: Everton in the hunt to sign Rabbi Matondo

According to reports from German publication Bild, Premier League rivals Everton and Southampton are in the hunt to sign Manchester City’s teenage winger Rabbi Matondo.
The report claims that both Everton and Southampton are fighting to sign the highly-rated 18-year-old, who would cost up to £7million (€10million).
Matondo is a man in demand, despite not making a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s team yet. He has made a senior team appearance for Wales, and a host of clubs in Europe are vying for his signature.
Recently, The Sun reported that Pep Guardiola does not want to lose the midfielder, and he has already included Matondo in his first team training sessions.
The youngster is being chased by likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, and RB Leipzig.
He has already rejected a contract offer from City, and it remains to be seen whether the club can convince him to stay put.
Matondo could be a decent signing for Everton, and he could be seen as a long term replacement for Theo Walcott.