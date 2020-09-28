Report: Everton in talks with Chelsea for £36.5 million-rated Kurt Zouma

According to Le10sport, Everton are keen on bringing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma back to Goodison Park on a permanent basis before the end of the summer transfer window.

Discussions between all parties are ongoing, but the Toffees will need to part with around £36.5 million to have a chance of convincing the Stamford Bridge outfit into parting with the Frenchman.





Zouma spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Everton, featuring in 32 league games and while manager Carlo Ancelotti wasn’t in charge at the time, the Italian wants him in his squad.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old having brought in Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, and the Frenchman isn’t short of suitors with Leicester City also keen.

Injuries to Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate have dealt a huge blow on Everton’s options at centre-back, with Michael Keane and Yerry Mina the only fit first-team players available in the position.

Ancelotti clearly needs one more player at centre-back, and Zouma will definitely be a fine addition to what he already has on ground.

Everton have strengthened their midfield this summer and currently have an attack firing on all cylinders, but failure to upgrade at the back could be their undoing as they look to break into the top-six this term and going forward.