Report: Everton in pole position to sign Andre Gomes

According to reports from Liverpool Echo, Everton are back in pole position to sign Andre Gomes permanently from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Everton from Barcelona where he made a strong impact for the Toffees.
The Portugal international impressed at Goodison Park, and his impressive displays have sparked major interest in his permanent signature, with Tottenham and West Ham both keen.
However, the latest report from Liverpool Echo suggests that Spurs have cooled their interest in the former Valencia midfielder, which means Everton are now in the driving seat to secure his signing permanently.
West Ham United are reportedly interested as well. The Hammers have had an £18 million bid rejected for the midfielder already, and they are planning to make a second offer in the region of £25 million.
Barcelona could be willing to do business if they receive a figure around £30 million, and it remains to be seen whether Everton meet that valuation in the coming weeks or not.