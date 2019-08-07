Report: Everton have tabled £30 million bid for Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi

According to Sky Sports and talkSPORT’s journalist Jim White, Everton have tabled a £30 million bid for Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi.
— Jim White (@JimWhite) August 7, 2019
The playing chances of the 23-year-old have taken a blow following the arrival of Nicolas Pepe from Lille, and he could be open to leaving the Emirates Stadium before tomorrow’s deadline.
Toffees boss Marco Silva wants to boost his frontline, and is keen on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
However, Everton appear to have been prised out of a move for the Ivory Coast international, and it seems they have now turned their attentions to Iwobi.
The Nigeria international featured in 35 Premier League games for Unai Emery’s side last term, scoring thrice.
Iwobi, a former England youth international has 100 Premier League appearances to his name and could be a fine addition to the Everton attack given his ability to regularly carve out goalscoring chances for teammates.
With 149 total appearances for the Gunners and 36 caps for the Super Eagles, the youngster brings experience and quality to the table and could become a hit at Goodison Park.
Iwobi can also play in attacking and central midfield roles, and such versatility could help boost Silva’s squad.
If Emery will be willing to let him go and if the player himself will fancy a move to Everton remain to be seen, though.
Arsenal need squad depth as they look to finish in top-four and challenge for European and domestic silverware, and losing such a quality player will be a blow.