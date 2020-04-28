Report: Everton have offered Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez a four-year contract

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Nico Schira, Everton have offered Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez a four-year contract as manager Carlo Ancelotti has the Colombian on top of his summer transfer wishlist.
Carlo #Ancelotti’s first choice is always #JamesRodriguez. #Everton have offered a 4-years contract to the colombian player, who’ll leave RealMadrid in the next months. #Coutinho (also Tottenham and Chelsea are interested) and #Lozano are the plans B for #Toffees. #transfers #EFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 27, 2020
The 28-year-old is set to leave Madrid this summer when the six-year contract he signed in 2014 expires, and he could be on his way to Goodison Park to reunite with Ancelotti once again having also done so during a loan spell at Bayern Munich.
The Italian was in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015, and Rodriguez was a key player under him, playing 46 times across all competitions in 2014-15 – the most games he has ever played in one season all his career.
The two-time Champions League winner has played just 13 times this term, and will hope to rediscover the form that saw Madrid splash £63 million at the next club he plays for.
At 28, Rodriguez is far from finished, and regular playing minutes could get him back on track.
Everton could do with his creativity in the middle of the park, and Ancelotti might be able to bring out the best in him again.
Signing him for free means there isn’t much risk involved, but handing him a four-year deal looks desperate as a shorter deal would help ensure that both parties can agree to part ways if things don’t work out as expected.