Report: Everton have offered Leighton Baines a new one-year deal but will wait before making decisions on Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Maarten Stekelenburg

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, Everton have offered left-back Leighton Baines a new one-year deal, but will wait until later this month before making a decision on the futures of Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Maarten Stekelenburg at Goodison Park.

Decisions on Niasse, Martina and Stekelenburg, who are all out of contract on June 30, delayed until later this month. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 3, 2020

The trio are out of contract at the end of this month and it remains to be seen if their deals will be renewed given the fact that they haven’t played much this term.

Final decisions will be made once it is clear what impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the summer transfer market, and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Baines has already spent 13 seasons at Everton and will be spending his 14th campaign with the club next term if he accepts the deal.

The 35-year-old has mainly played backup to Lucas Digne of recent, but could be keen to spend one more season with the Toffees.

The veteran full-back has made five Premier League appearances this term and featured once in the League Cup.

Niasse has played just 19 minutes of football this term, coming off the bench thrice in the league, and the 30-year-old has struggled to convince and impress manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Martina hasn’t made an appearance for the side this term and he last played for Everton two seasons ago, spending last term on loan at Stoke City and Feyenoord.

Stekelenburg played twice last term and thrice in 2017-18, and it seems he has already played his last game for the Everton.