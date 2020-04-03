Report: Everton have offered Bernard to AS Roma

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to make changes to his squad in the summer transfer window, and there could be a few departures to make room for new additions.
While the likes of Oumar Niasse, Cenk Tosun or Morgan Schneiderlin are expected to depart, Ancelotti is likely to retain his core group for the next season. There the report comes as a bit of shock that the Toffees are looking to offload Brazilian winger Bernard in the summer.
According to reports from LaRoma24, Everton are looking at clubs who could take Bernard off their hands. And Serie A giants Roma have been offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old winger.
Bernard, who joined The Toffees on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, is a popular figure among the fans. The versatile attacking midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League in 19 appearances this season.
However, the 14-times capped Brazilian has started just four Premier League games under Ancelotti and has been subbed off at half-time by the Italian on two occasions.
In fact, Ancelotti has not used him much away from home, although he praised the diminutive winger as a ‘good player’ who is ‘helpful’ for the side.
“Maybe, for the fact, that at Goodison we have more possibility to control the ball, he is really good with the ball and he did really well against Crystal Palace where he scored the first goal,” said Ancelotti earlier this month.
“When the game is in balance, it is more difficult for him to prove his quality. When we have control of the game, for him it is easier for him to prove his quality. Maybe for this reason, I put him [in the team] at home and not away.
“He doesn’t have to convince me, I am already convinced he is a good player and helpful for us.”
Ancelotti will be given complete power and freedom to bring in the right profile of players, and if he is looking to lure the likes of Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez, he will have to offload the likes of Bernard or Theo Walcott to free up space.