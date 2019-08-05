Report: Everton have not given up on Kurt Zouma

Everton have made big headlines last week by signing two quality players in the form of Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbami.
However, Marco Silva feels that his squad is still thin, and needs at least three more signings before the end of the transfer window.
According to reports from The Daily Mail, the Toffees haven’t given up on signing Kurt Zouma, and are ‘continuing efforts’ to bring him back to the Merseyside club on a permanent deal.
Zouma resurrected his career last season under Silva at Everton when he joined on loan from Chelsea. The French defender was keen to join them on a permanent deal this summer.
However, new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard poured cold water on the potential move as the Blues are currently under a transfer ban and would not be able to sign a replacement.
The report claims that the 24-year-old defender remains their main target for Everton and the club will try to persuade Chelsea to let him go.
Jonas Lossl, Andre Gomes, and Fabian Delph joined Everton earlier this summer.
Signing a centre-back is a priority for Silva, and if he can bring Zouma (his first choice target) to the club on a permanent deal, it would make it a remarkable and a massive transfer window for the Toffees.