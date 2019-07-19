Report: Everton have made enquiries about signing Blaise Matuidi

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 04:59), Premier League duo – Everton and Manchester United – are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
Both the clubs have made official enquiries to Juventus over the signing of the French midfielder who is valued at £20 million.
Everton have signed Andre Gomes permanently from Barcelona this summer, but Marco Silva is still looking to bolster his midfield region.
The 2018 France World Cup winner is a world-class player and he would be a smart addition to the side.
Matuidi has won six league titles in his career — four with PSG and two with Juventus. He has a wealth of experience having represented the France national team 78 times.
At 32, he still has a lot of football to offer and would be a brilliant signing for either Everton or Manchester United.
However, it remains to be seen whether Everton are willing to match his asking price.
Matuidi has a contract with the Old Lady till 2020, and Everton should be looking to lower the price. It will be a fantastic piece of business if they manage to sign him.