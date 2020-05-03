Report: Everton have made contact to sign Alessio Romagnoli

According to reports from Sempre Milan, Everton have made contact with AC Milan regarding the potential signing of centre-back Alessio Romagnoli in the next transfer window.
The report claims that Everton are not the only side who are in the race to sign him. Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have also been in contact to sign the Rossoneri defender.
Everton are looking to sign a defender in the next transfer window, and their hunt for Gabriel at Lille is well covered. The Lille defender would cost in the region of £30 million, and Everton are thought to be leading the race for his signature.
However, the dynamic of the transfer market could change completely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with concerns over Gabriel’s commitment to a move, Romagnoli could be seen as a potential alternative.
The Italy international is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola who has a good relation with Everton director of football Marcel Brands. Although Milan are looking to tie him down on a long-term contract, the Raiola-Brands relationship could be a factor in brokering the deal if Everton push for a move.
The 25-year-old is valued at £35m and was targeted by Barcelona last summer. He is a very good player and would be a superb addition for the Toffees, but he is most likely to stay and continue his career at Milan.