Report: Everton have been in regular dialogue with the Premier League asking why decisions haven’t been going their way

According to The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland, Everton have been in regular dialogue with the English Premier League in recent weeks to ask why some refereeing and VAR decisions haven’t gone in their favour.
Last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was marred with officiating errors that dealt a blow on the Toffees chances of picking up all three points.
Everton should have been awarded a spot-kick after Spurs midfielder Dele Alli handed the ball in his box while challenging for a header.
After minutes of checks, the VAR decided it wasn’t a penalty, but penalties have been given this season whenever the hand strikes the ball anytime it is above the shoulder.
Richarlison was twice fouled by Davinson Sanchez, but neither was deemed worthy of a decision.
Everton were also at the receiving end of some harsh calls during their 3-2 loss to Brighton, with VAR deciding to award the Seagulls a penalty after Michael Keane and Aaron Connolly collided in the box, while nothing was given when Martin Montoya appeared to have shoved Richarlison earlier in the game.
The Video Assistant Referee was supposed to help fix errors and bring perfection to officiating, but it hasn’t been popular with the players, managers and fans thus far, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League will be able to fix these issues as soon as possible.
Everton are currently 17th in the league table after picking up just 11 points – three wins, two draws and six losses – in as many games, and things might have been different had some calls went their way in those aforementioned games.