Report: Everton handed boost as Chelsea refuse to activate buyback option for Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga

Everton have been handed a huge boost following Chelsea’s decision to refuse to activate their buyback clause for Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga.

The Toffees are one of the clubs interested in securing the services of the 23-year-old this summer, with manager Carlo Ancelotti said to be ready to spend big on his signature.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have decided to negotiate a sell-on clause for Boga instead ahead of his potential sale, giving suitors like Everton a huge chance.

The Blues inserted a £13 million buyback clause in his deal when he left for the Serie A side for £3.4 million in the summer of 2018, but have now decided to get a percentage of a future sale.

Napoli, whose manager Gennaro Gattuso is an admirer of the winger, are also keen on landing the Ivory Coast international, but their £17 million offer was knocked back in January, with Sassuolo holding out for at least £20 million.

Inter Milan, AS Roma and Barcelona have also been linked with Boga, and Everton could have more suitors to battle with after he scored eight goals and assisted four others in 25 games so far this term.

Ancelotti wants to boost his squad as the Goodison Park outfit hope to break into the top-six going forward, and the former Chelsea winger will definitely be a huge addition to his attack given his quality.