Report: Everton flop Sandro Ramirez wanted by Celta Vigo

According to Television Galega, La Liga outfit Celta Vigo are planning an ambitious move for Sandro Ramirez who faces an uncertain future at Everton.
The 23-year-old joined Everton in the summer of 2017 from Malaga, but failed to settle in at the Merseyside club. He managed only eight Premier League games for the Toffees and was sent out on loan to La Liga club Sevilla in the January transfer window.
He failed to score in 18 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions. Sandro has returned to Everton, but he is yet to play a game under new boss Marco Silva.
Possibly another loan move is on the cards for Sandro, and Celta Vigo are looking to take a gamble on him. The broadcaster claims that the Everton forward is their top target, but any potential move for him is dependant on Celta Vigo offloading one or two players.
On top of that, Sandro’s £65k-per-week wages at Goodison Park means it would be really difficult for the La Liga club to meet his weekly salary.
Everton will be looking to offload him and get rid of his wage bill as he is contributing nothing to the club. He is not a part of Silva’s first team plans, and a move away from Goodison Park would be beneficial for everyone.
However, unless he accepts a pay cut, or Everton are willing to pay a part of his wages, it would be really difficult for Celta Vigo to pull off a deal for him.