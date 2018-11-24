Report: Everton eye move for Sunderland striker Josh Maja

Sunderland are flying high in League One, sitting second in the table, and one of the players who has been absolutely brilliant under Jack Ross is young Josh Maja.
The Black Cats suffered back to back relegations, but they are gradually building a strong team under Ross. Maja has been excellent this season, and is arguably one of the best forwards in League One this term.
The 19-year-old has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances in League One, and has scored 10 goals already for the Black Cats.
The exciting teenager is far from being the finished product, but big Premier League clubs are probably excited by his vast potential.
According to reports from the Northern Echo, Everton are interested in Maja, who is out of contract at Sunderland at the end of the season.
However, the Toffees could face strong competition from fellow Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Southampton, all reportedly keeping track of his progress.
Signing an established centre-back is a priority for Marco Silva, but Maja could be a long-term solution for them. Sunderland should try their best to tie him down on a long term deal, or sell him at a high transfer fee next summer.