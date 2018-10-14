Report: Everton eye move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Everton are looking to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea during the January transfer window.
The Toffees are not alone in the race though, with the report adding that Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are equally keen to re-sign him on loan in January.
The 22-year-old midfielder impressed for Palace on loan last season. The Eagles wanted to sign him in the summer transfer window, but he preferred to stay on at his boyhood club.
Loftus-Cheek has struggled to make an impact under Maurizio Sarri and has managed only 33 minutes of Premier League action so far. He is way down the pecking order at the club, and there’s no guarantee that his situation will improve any time soon.
It will be a tricky situation for Everton as they cannot sign more than two players on loan, and no more than one from the same club. Everton already have Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma on loans, which means either they will have to sign Loftus-Cheek on a permanent deal or make Zouma’s loan move into a permanent one before making move for the English midfielder.