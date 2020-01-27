Report: Everton eye move for James Rodriguez

According to reports from Spanish publication AS, Everton have joined Arsenal in the race to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old attacking midfielder joined Madrid in 2014 from Monaco. He has made 122 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring 37 goals and providing 47 assists.
He has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Zinedine Zidane and a move away from the club is highly likely.
The Colombian international has started just four games in La Liga this season, and it seems Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to prise him away from his former club.
Rodriguez would cost in the region of £47 million, and it remains to be seen whether Everton would be willing to pay that amount.
The world-class attacking midfielder has won three league titles with Porto, two with Bayern Munich and one La Liga title with Madrid. On top of that, he has won two Champions League titles as well. He would be a massive addition for the Toffees.
Rodriguez earns around £200k-per-week and Everton would struggle to match his salary unless he takes a pay-cut. While Arsenal are also willing to sign him, Rodriguez may want to link up with his former boss once again and it could work in Everton’s favour.