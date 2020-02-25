Report: Everton eye move for Ibrahim Sangare

After seeing a revival of fortune, by now Carlo Ancelotti must have got a clear idea about his Everton side, and should be ready to sculpt the squad to his own taste in the summer.
The three-time Champions League-winning manager must have chalked out who should stay and who should leave, and plans for new recruits are already underway. They have to be.
Bolstering the midfield would be one of Ancelotti’s biggest tasks in the summer, and a host of players have been linked in recent months already. The latest name that is doing the rounds, however, should excite the Everton fans.
According to reports from SportMania, Ancelotti is hoping to lure Ibrahim Sangare to Everton in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old is one of the next big stars to have emerged out of Ivory Coast, and he is already being dubbed as the next Yaya Toure.
With five-caps for his country already under his belt, the Toulouse skipper records 3.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions on average in Ligue 1 this season, and is the type of player who could fill the big hole left by Idrissa Gueye.
The 3-2 defeat against Arsenal highlights the need to add a dynamic midfielder in the squad, as Everton struggled to get a grip in the middle of the park until the superb Andre Gomes came in after his long injury lay-off to replace the inconsistent Morgan Schneiderlin.
Sangare’s ball-winning capability and leadership skills have caught the attention of Ancelotti who is keen to work with him at Goodison Park. With Jean-Philippe Gbamin set to return after a long injury lay-off, Everton could have a solid midfield set up if they can lure Sangare to Goodison Park this summer.