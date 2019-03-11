Report: Everton eye move for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (10/3; page 61), Everton are keen on signing the in-form Bournemouth attacker Ryan Fraser, in the summer transfer window.
The Cherries are hoping to make Fraser their highest paid player, but there has been hardly any movement in contract discussions. This could tempt Everton to make a £20 million bid for him in the summer.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed remarkable campaign with the Cherries. He has scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is determined to agree to a new contract with the Scotland international. The club want him to commit to a new £100,000-a-week deal, but there has been no breakthrough on the contract talks as yet.
As a result, it could leave the door open for a summer sale. Everton are prepared to pay a sum in the range of £20 million to sign Fraser during the upcoming window.
While Everton fans will love to see a new striker at the club in the summer, Fraser’s all-round ability could make him an excellent addition.