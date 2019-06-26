Report: Everton eye Kurt Zouma deal

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 08:36 am), Everton are looking to sign Kurt Zouma permanently in the summer transfer window.
Everton have completed their second major signing this week after the Toffees completed the capture of Andre Gomes from Barcelona on a £22m deal.
The Meryseyside club will now look to turn Zouma’s loan from Chelsea into a permanent switch.
The 24-year-old joined last season on loan at Goodison Park where he impressed under Marco Silva.
The French defender made 32 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Zouma apparently has told friends he wants a move to Everton this summer.
In fact, he has kept the Everton fans excited after he liked the club’s Instagram post which announced Gomes’s permanent arrival.
Chelsea are facing the possibility of a transfer ban and therefore it would make the negotiations more challenging should Everton make any formal move.