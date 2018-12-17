Report: Everton defender Mason Holgate set to leave on loan in January

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Everton defender Mason Holgate looks set to be loaned in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old joined the Merseyside club in 2015 from Barnsley, and has made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees.
This season he has made five Premier League appearances, and started in four of them.
However, he hasn’t made a single appearance since September, and Marco Silva feels that he should leave on loan to get regular games.
The report claims that Holgate is out of favour at Goodison, and has been told to “find a new club” next month.
The young defender, it seems, is not in Silva’s plans at the moment, and has now been told that he is free to move on a short-term deal.
Holgate is a talented young player, and has Premier League experience as well. At this moment, it is indeed tough for the youngster to get regular games as he is way down the pecking order at the club.
A loan move away from Everton would be beneficial for him at this stage.