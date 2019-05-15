Report: Everton dealt blow with Chelsea set to recall Kurt Zouma amid transfer ban

According to Standard Sport, Chelsea are set to include French centre-back Kurt Zouma in the senior squad next season after being hit with a transfer ban.
The 24-year-old impressed on loan at Everton, featuring in 32 Premier League games for the Toffees during the 2018-19 campaign.
Manager Marco Silva is keen to have him on a permanent basis, but Chelsea are set to reject any bids as they are unable to buy players this summer and next January.
The Stamford Bridge outfit will be without Gary Cahill after his contract expired, and manager Maurizio Sarri has identified Zouma as a key player to bolster his defence, choosing him alongside Tammy Abraham and Ola Aina out of the 41 Chelsea players on loan set for senior roles next season.
Everton are likely to let 36-year-old defender Phil Jagielka leave after 12 seasons at Goodison Park, and losing Zouma to Chelsea is a huge blow.
Silva will be left with Michael Keane and Yerry Mina as his centre-back options, while Mason Holgate is set to return to the club after a loan spell with Championship side West Bromwich Albion.
The Blues’ decision to recall the French centre-back will most likely force Everton to shop for a defender during the summer transfer window, and Director of Football Marcel Brands will be looking to secure the services of a like-for-like replacement.