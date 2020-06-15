Report: Everton, Crystal Palace want Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

According to reports from The Sun, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been simply outstanding for the Bhoys this season where he scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists in 45 games in all competitions.





A host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace are showing keen interest in signing the striker.

And it seems Everton have joined the race as well.

The report claims that Celtic are expected to demand a fee in the region of £30m for the French striker. With so many clubs interested, his ‘auction will stretch the resources’ of the chasing pack.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to buy some quality players in the summer, and signing a striker could be one of his top priorities.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has done exceptionally well under the Italian, but the Toffees do not have enough back-up options.

Moise Kean, the big-money signing from Juventus, has hardly impressed while Cenk Tosun’s future looks away from Goodison Park. Richarlison has played centrally, but he is more effective playing on the left-hand side.

Edouard would be a brilliant signing for Everton but the striker has recently indicated that he would be willing to stay put at Parkhead beyond the summer.