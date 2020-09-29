Report: Everton could make bid for Arkadiusz Milik imminently

According to Inside Futbol, Everton are ready to make a bid for Arkadiusz Milik, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the Napoli striker.

It has been reported that Everton are ready to pay an initial transfer fee of €18 million (£16.41 million) for the Poland international plus add-ons.





The Merseyside club could make the bid for the 26-year-old in the coming hours, with Spurs also interested in the former Ajax star, according to the report.

Would Arkadiusz Milik be a good signing for Everton?

Milik is a very good striker who has been a success for Napoli, and he has experience of playing in Europe as well.

The striker is a prolific goalscorer who will make Carlo Ancelotti’s side better in attack.

Ancelotti worked with the Poland international when he was in charge of Napoli, and the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss knows all about him.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored 11 goals in Serie A and three goals in the Champions League for Napoli last season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored 17 goals and provided three assists in the league and scored twice and provided one assist in the Europa League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the main striker at Everton at the moment.