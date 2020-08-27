Report: Everton close to signing Santiago Arias

According to reports from Spanish publication AS, Everton are extremely keen to secure the signature of Santiago Arias this summer.

The 53-times capped Colombia international has dropped down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid, and he is deemed surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano.





Arias joined Atletico from PSV in July 2018 for £10m and has made 51 appearances in all competitions. Last season, he managed just 14 appearances in La Liga.

The 28-year-old has become the third-choice right-back at Atletico with Kieran Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko ahead of him in the pecking order.

Diego Simeone has been told that he will need to offload players before making any signings and the Argentine boss is ready to offload the Colombian defender.

Everton are now looking to sign the full-back who is valued at around £13.4million.

The Express are reporting that the Toffees are inching closer to securing his signature.

Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bolster his defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 season, and has earmarked Arias as a potential option.

The Italian is on the look-out for a new right-back to provide competition for Seamus Coleman.

The report adds that the Toffees are also engaged in negotiations for Napoli’s Allan, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez and Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure.