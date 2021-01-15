Report: Everton close to sealing loan deal for Bayern Munich striker Josh Zirkzee

According to talkSPORT, Everton are close to sealing a loan deal for Bayern Munich striker Josh Zirkzee as manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his attacking options.

BREAKING: Everton close to loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Josh Zirkzee. The 19-year-old Dutch striker joins with a view to a permanent deal. – talkSPORT understand 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1

📲 The app → https://t.co/B20m65uOHq pic.twitter.com/7peOxTUo7i — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 15, 2021

The teenager will be moving to Goodison Park temporarily until the end of the campaign with the view of sealing a permanent move afterwards.





Sportslens View

Everton could be without Cenk Tosun in the coming days, with the Turkey international keen to leave before the end of the January transfer window if he isn’t guaranteed regular playing minutes in the top-flight.

It appears that the Toffees are preparing for his potential departure, and a move for Bayern’s 19-year-old Dutch striker looks to be on the cards.

Zirkzee has featured in five games for the Bundesliga giants across all competitions in 2020-21 after playing 10 times last season and scoring four goals, but he is firmly behind Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order and is clearly looking for regular playing minutes elsewhere.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains Ancelotti’s first-choice striker, but the England international needs a quality cover and competition, and the Bayern academy graduate could help provide that.

Zirkzee has just six goals in 32 appearances for Bayern Munich II to his name, but he boasts huge potential and could turn into a world-beater under Ancelotti’s guidance.

Recruiting talented youngsters has been Everton’s core objective under director of football Marcel Brands, and while the last teenage striker they signed flattered to deceive, they will be hoping that the Dutch kid hits the ground running if a deal goes through.

Bayern won’t be keen to lose one of their most promising players, but it appears that Everton have been able to convince Zirkzee that a move to England would do his development a lot of good, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.