Report: Everton centre-back Yerry Mina will miss the resumption of the season due to injury

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is set to miss the resumption of the Premier League season due to injury.

Yerry Mina will miss the resumption of the season for Everton. He faces several weeks out after tearing a thigh muscle in training last Friday. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 2, 2020

The Colombian international is facing several weeks out after tearing a thigh muscle in training last Friday, and the development has definitely dealt a huge blow on manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Mina, who earns £120,000-a-week, has been a key player for the Toffees this term, featuring in 25 league games thus far and weighing in with two goals and an assist.

Everton are currently 12th in the league table after picking up 37 points from 29 games, and they are looking to break into the Europa League zone with only seven points between them and Sheffield United.

Action resume on Wednesday, June 17, and the Goodison Park outfit are expected to host Liverpool during the weekend (June 20).

With Mina unavailable, Ancelotti is likely to pair Mason Holgate and Michael Keane at centre-back, and it’s safe to say the Reds’ attack will relish coming up against an Everton defence without the Colombian.

Everton play Norwich City, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Bournemouth in their remaining eight games after the Merseyside derby, and they will have to play most of them without Mina.