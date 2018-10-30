Report: Everton can sign Andre Gomes permanently despite his £89million release clause

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has been in fine form for Everton since arriving Goodison Park on a season-long loan in the summer, and he has been very impressive in his only two games for the Toffees, to say the least.
Should he keep up at this rate, the Blues won’t hesitate to sign him on a permanent basis, but according to ECHO, the Portugal international’s loan deal doesn’t include an option to buy.
Nevertheless, a deal can still be struck with Barcelona, with the 25-year-old apparently surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.
As revealed by Sport, Gomes has an £89million release clause in his contract, and while that should serve as a stumbling block for Everton should they choose to sign him permanently, the buyout clause is only a bargaining chip, just like it was in the case of Yerry Mina.
The Colombian defender set Everton back £27million despite also having an £89million buyout clause, but Gomes could cost more as Barcelona acquired his services from Valencia for £31million in the summer of 2016.
The Euros 2016 winner looks like the big deal following his performances for the Marco Silva’s side thus far, and from the look of things, a permanent move could be on the cards.
But it won’t cost Everton £89million or anything close to that.