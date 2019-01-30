Report: Everton attempting to sign Michy Batshuayi

According to reports from The Guardian, Everton are “attempting to sign” Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal from Chelsea.
The 25-year-old joined the Blues in 2016 from Marseille for £33m, but the Belgian international has failed to live up to the expectation at the club.
He has previously spent loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, and spent the first half of this season on loan at Valencia.
However, he failed to make an impact for Los Che and now Chelsea are looking to offload him again after his loan spell was cut short. He is not in Maurizio Sarri’s plans, and the Blues have been searching for a permanent option for the 25-year-old.
The report claims that the Londoners have held talks with Everton over a potential move for Batshuayi who is expected to cost around £35m.