Report: Everton are lining up £16 million move for Manchester City’s Fabian Delph

According to The Sun, Everton are weighing up lining up a move for Manchester City star Fabian Delph, and they could get their hands on him for around £16 million.
The addition of another left-back and defensive midfielder at the Etihad Stadium outfit this summer means the 29-year-old will see his playing minutes reduce significantly next season, and he is open to leaving with just a year left on his contract.
The Toffees will be sealing a move for one of the English top-flight’s best utility players if they get a deal for Delph over the line, and such signing will boost their top-seven chances.
Turkish giants Galatasaray are also keen on the England international, but he prefers to remain in the Premier League in order to boost his chances of making Three Lions’ Euros 2020 squad.
Everton boss Marco Silva could do with such quality and experienced figure in the dressing room and on the pitch, and parting with as little as £16 million will be a huge bargain.
Delph still has plenty to offer despite his age, and he has the potential to quickly become a Goodison Park favourite due to his passion.