Report: Everton and Wolves want Ryan Fraser

According to reports from The Sunday People (print edition, page 54, September 15, 2019), a host of Premier League clubs including Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.
London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the hunt to sign the 25-year-old winger who has been playing exceptionally well over the last couple of seasons.
Fraser, who scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in the Premier League last season, has been targeted by Everton for a while. However, the Toffees didn’t submit any formal offer for him this summer, with Marco Sliva’s priority lying elsewhere.
However, things could change in January or next summer, as Fraser will be one of the in-demand wingers in the country. The reason being, he will be out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season, and top clubs will be vying for his signature.
The report has also claimed that Bournemouth have offered Fraser a new contract worth £100,000 per week, but he is hesitating to put pen to paper.
The Scotland international has been a key player for the Cherries, and Eddie Howe wants to keep him at the club. However, with his contract expiring, Bournemouth could be forced to cash in on the player in January.