Report: Everton and Wolves likely to miss out on Benjamin Tetteh

Everton and Wolves were reportedly linked with a move for Benjamin Tetteh in the January transfer window.
Earlier this month, Football Ghana reported that West Ham United, Everton, and Bournemouth are interested in signing the Sparta Prague starlet.
The Mail also recently reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on the striker dubbed as the ‘new Didier Drogba’. He has scored an impressive nine goals for Sparta, and Wolves held talks over a potential £11 million deal.
However, it seems like both Everton and Wolves are on the verge of missing out on the Ghana U20 international.
According to reports from Ghana-based publication King GH, the 21-year-old striker has reached an agreement with Turkish giants, Galatasaray.
The striker’s agent, Sascha Empacher, has held advanced talks with the Istanbul-based club. Interestingly, the report claims that Gala has agreed on a bargain fee of just £6.6 million.
The news will come as a blow for both the Premier League clubs, and they will have to look for options elsewhere.