Report: Everton and West Ham want Shinji Kagawa

According to reports from Ruhr Nachrichten, Premier League duo – Everton and West Ham – are interested in signing Shinji Kagawa from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.
The former Premier League winner with Manchester United joined Besiktas on loan in the January transfer window after making just four appearances for Borussia Dortmund.
He is not part of Lucien Favre’s long term plans, and has become surplus to requirement at the club.
The 95-cap Japanese international has shown that he still has the quality left in him after impressing for the Turkish club.
Back in April, reports emerged that German clubs Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen were ready to take a gamble on him. However, there is strong interest from Premier League clubs as well, with Everton and West Ham looking to sign him this summer.
Kagawa is a good player, no doubt, but Everton probably do not need him. They are well stocked in their attacking department, and their priority lies elsewhere.
Nevertheless, Kagawa will bring with him loads of experience and quality, and it will be interesting to see whether Everton or West Ham make any concrete effort to sign him.