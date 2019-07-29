Report: Everton and West Ham United target Danny Welbeck struggling to find new club over £100,000-a-week wage and £5 million signing-on fee demands

According to The Sun, former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck hasn’t been able to find a new club since becoming a free agent due to his demands.
Everton and West Ham United are both keen on the Premier League winner, but he wants to be paid £100,000-per-week and is also asking for a signing-on fee in the region of £5 million.
His huge demands apart, the 28-year-old’s niggling injury record is also preventing the Toffees and Hammers from making a move yet.
Welbeck has proven he can deliver when fit, though, with his 16 goals in 42 games for the Three Lions an impressive record.
However, the former Manchester United striker could only manage 32 goals in 126 games for the Gunners, having made only 46 League starts during his five years at the Emirates and playing just eight league games last season.
Everton want a striker to help fire them to Europe, and while West Ham have already snapped up Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for a £45 million club-record fee, manager Manuel Pellegrini is short of options in the striking department, with Javier Hernandez his only other choice.
The Goodison Park outfit are yet to add any additions to their attacking department this summer, and it’s pertinent they land a quality one before the window shuts.
Given his experience and versatility, Welbeck fits the bill for both Everton and the Hammers, but he has to take a pay-cut and reduce his signing-on fee for either side to be able to snap him.
Both will be challenging to emerge as the best of the rest when the new campaign kicks off, and they are the best he can get if he wants to continue playing in the top-flight.