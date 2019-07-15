Report: Everton and West Ham target Diego Costa told he can leave Atletico Madrid

According to reports from the Daily Star, former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been told he can leave the club this summer.
The two times Premier League winner is surplus to requirements at the club following the arrivals of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata.
According to reports from ESPN Brasil, Flamengo are in the hunt to bring him back to the country where he was born.
The 30-year-old striker struggled last season for Atletico, managing only four goals in all competitions.
The report claims that Flamengo are ready to offer between £9m and £12m but his wages could prove to be a big stumbling block.
Costa currently earns £150,000 per week at Atletico, and it is way beyond what Flamengo can realistically offer.
Three Premier League clubs – Everton, West Ham and Wolves – are reportedly vying for Costa’s signature. The Toffees are heavily interested in signing him with Marco Silva keen to bolster his strike department.
Everton have six players earning at least £100,000 a week, so meeting his wages will not be a big problem for the Toffees.
However, whether bringing him back to the Premier League would be a good idea is open to debate.