Report: Everton and West Ham linked Shinji Kagawa could leave Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund winger Shinji Kagawa has struggled for regular game time this season, and the former Manchester United player will be allowed to leave the club either in January or next summer.
According to reports from Italian outlet CalcioMercato, the 29-year-old could leave the club, and the news should alert Premier League duo Everton and West Ham.
The reason being Kagawa was reportedly linked with a potential move to the above mentioned clubs. He has a contract at the club till 2020, and could be available for £11.5million.
The 29-year-old has managed just four appearances in all competitions this season, which means either Everton or West Ham can sign him at a much reduced price.
He has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Marco Reus and teenager Jadon Sancho, and it seems there’s no way back for him in the high-flying Dortmund side at the moment.
Both Everton and West Ham bolstered their attacking midfield areas in the summer transfer window but Kagawa (if they can get at a decent price) would be a smart addition to the squad.