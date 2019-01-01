Report: Everton and West Ham interested in Domagoj Vida

According to reports from the Mirror, Everton are considering making a move for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida in the January transfer window.
The newspaper claimed via their live transfer blog on Sunday [07:22pm] that several clubs including Fulham and West Ham are equally showing interest in the 29-year-old.
Vida joined Besiktas during the January transfer window of 2018. He has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish club this season.
The vastly experienced defender, who has 71 caps for his country, would be a good addition for Fulham, but Everton should reject the opportunity of signing him.
Besiktas are willing to cash in on the defender who helped Croatia reach the World Cup final in the summer.
Everton already have Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma and Phil Jagielka and Marco Silva doesn’t need another centre-back at the moment. The money should be invested elsewhere.
The Toffees should look to avoid this one, even though Vida would have been a decent signing for the club.