Report: Everton and West Ham eye move for Moussa Marega

According to reports from Portuguese media outlet, Correio Da Manha, (The Mirror transfer blog), Premier League clubs Everton and West Ham are considering making a move for Porto striker Moussa Marega.
The 27-year-old joined Porto in 2016, and has been a key player for them. He spent a loan spell at Vitoria in 2016-17 where he scored 14 goals in all competitions for them.
Last season he scored 23 goals in all competitions for Porto, and this season has been in fine form as well. He scored six goals and provided three assists in 11 league games already, and added another five goals in the Champions League campaign for the Portuguese giants.
Marega, who can operate as a striker or right attacking forward, would be a superb signing for both Everton and West Ham. Both the clubs looking to bolster their strike department in January.
However, any interested party will have to pay £36m to sign the Mali international. Porto are a selling club, and they would probably not hesitate in parting ways with Marega provided they get the right amount of money.