Report: Everton and Manchester United offered chance to sign Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Everton and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan.
Everton and Manchester United offered chance to sign Marseille/Holland midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan. Marseille signed him from Roma for £23m last summer. Marseille need to cut costs after disappointing season.
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 22, 2019
The Netherlands international was regularly linked with the English Premier League duo before the Ligue 1 outfit signed him from AS Roma for £23million last summer.
Marseille need to cut costs after a disappointing campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League qualifications, and are ready to let go of some of their players permanently and temporarily.
Strootman has been placed on the transfer list, and with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to rebuild his squad this summer, moving for him could make sense.
The box-to-box midfielder was once dubbed the new Roy Keane due to his powerful and aggressive style of play, with both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal reportedly close to making a move during their times in charge at Old Trafford.
With Everton most likely to miss out on Andre Gomes, securing the signature of the 29-year-old as a replacement could be ideal.
The Toffees’ director of football Marcel Brands is close to Strootman, after signing him from Sparta Rotterdam when he was at PSV Eindhoven, and a reunion could be on the cards.
The tough-tackling midfielder has now conquered the injury demons that long prevented a move to the English top-flight, and both Everton and United finally have the chance to land their man this summer.
A loan deal to test the waters wouldn’t hurt.