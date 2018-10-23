Report: Everton and Leicester City keen on Thorgan Hazard

Once again in the January transfer window, Everton will be looking to bolster their attacking department. Both Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have scored two goals each, while Oumar Niasse has played only 48 minutes of Premier League football this season.
It is evident where Marco Silva’s priority should lie. According to reports from French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are showing interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard, who is the brother of Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard.
The 25-year-old, who failed to make a single senior appearance during his time with Chelsea, has established himself as a prolific attacker in Bundesliga. He is considered one of the best number 10’s in the German league, and has 17 caps for Belgium as well.
He has been in excellent form this season, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in all competitions. It is quite obvious that clubs across Europe will take notice of his form, and Everton could face strong competition for his signature.
Premier League rivals Leicester City are interested, while the likes of Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also keen to secure his services.