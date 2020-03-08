Report: Everton and Leeds eye move for Tosin Adarabioyo

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from 90 mins, Everton are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old centre-back, who is currently out on a season-long loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.
There is also potential interest from other Premier League clubs like Burnley, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United, and Southampton.
Leeds United are also in the hunt for his signature, with the Whites having made contact with the Premier League club to enquire about the player’s situation.
Manchester City will allow him to leave the club this summer. However, they want a fee in the region of £20 million for the youngster, and would demand a buy-back clause in any deal.
Risky business for Everton and Leeds
Leeds have moved to the top of the Championship table following their 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday. With Fulham dropping points, they’ve now taken a seven-point gap over the Cottagers.
The Whites are firm favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League. Adarabioyo is a ball-playing defender and he would be a very good signing for any Championship side.
However, Leeds should be aiming to recruit proven quality players if they secure promotion to the Premier League, and paying £20m for a player who is not proven at this level would represent a risky business.
Likewise, Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to bolster his defence in the summer, and the Toffees have been linked with a host of players already.
The Italian boss could be looking to bring in an experienced defender to the side in the summer. Unless City drop their asking price, it’s hard to see Everton paying such a mammoth transfer fee for Adarabioyo.