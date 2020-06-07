Report: Everton and Chelsea want Bartlomiej Dragowski

According to TMW, Everton and Chelsea are interested in signing Bartlomiej Dragowski from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that Fiorentina could sell the 22-year-old goalkeeper as Alban Lafont is doing well in his loan spell at Nantes and will return to the Italian club this summer.

Need for a goalkeeper?

Both Everton and Chelsea have established and experienced first-choice goalkeepers in Jordan Pickford and Kepa Arrizabalaga respectively.

However, Pickford has made some costly mistakes, but the England international is pretty much guaranteed a place in the starting lineup at Goodison Park.

Kepa has also made costly errors for Chelsea and has even been dropped by manager Frank Lampard this season.

Both the Toffees and the London club could do with a new goalkeeper this summer to put pressure on Pickford and Keep respectively.

Dragowski is a very good and promising young goalkeeper who can only get better.

The 22-year-old Pole will push Pickford and Kepa and will keep them on their toes, and signing the goalkeeper for the right price would make sense for Everton or Chelsea.

While Everton are aiming to finish in the Europa League places this season, Chelsea are hoping to end up in the top four of the Premier League table.