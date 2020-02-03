Report: Everton and Arsenal had several January bids for Lille centre-back Gabriel knocked back

According to French outlet le10sport, Everton and Arsenal had several transfer offers for Lille centre-back Gabriel knocked back last month, as the Ligue 1 outfit weren’t satisfied with the bids both Premier League clubs brought to the table.
The Toffees, like the Gunners, were looking to strengthen their defence and add quality depth to the department.
While Arsenal succeeded in the end and eventually brought in Pablo Mari from Flamengo, Everton weren’t able to sign anyone as Lille held on to Gabriel.
The French club have since handed the Brazilian a new contract that doesn’t run out until 2023, but the Toffees and other suitors are expected to return with an improved bid when the transfer window reopens in the summer.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to make quality additions capable of helping Everton’s top-seven ambitions next season, and Gabriel could be a fine signing.
The 22-year-old, who stands at 6ft 3in, has featured in 19 Ligue 1 games and six Champions League games this term, and he could form a brilliant partnership with Yerry Mina in the heart of the Toffees’ defence.